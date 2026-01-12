Left Menu

Eli Lilly's Alleged Pursuit of Abivax Sparks Frenzy Amid Denials

France's Finance Ministry refutes reports of Eli Lilly's intent to acquire French biotech Abivax for €15 billion. Abivax shares spiked following the rumors but receded after the Ministry's denial. Abivax CEO Marc de Garidel focuses on developing their promising drug, obefazimod, for ulcerative colitis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:23 IST
Eli Lilly's Alleged Pursuit of Abivax Sparks Frenzy Amid Denials

In a dramatic turn of events, France's Finance Ministry announced on Monday it had neither received a formal investment request nor engaged with U.S. pharmaceutical powerhouse Eli Lilly, directly contradicting media assertions suggesting a potential €15 billion bid for French biotech firm Abivax.

Abivax shares had surged over 1,600% in the past year after successful Phase 3 trials of their ulcerative colitis drug, obefazimod, and experienced another 33% spike following the report, only to drop after the Ministry's clarity. Eli Lilly's shares were down by 0.5% amid the oscillations.

Despite the turmoil, Abivax CEO Marc de Garidel remains unfazed, emphasizing the continued development of obefazimod. De Garidel expressed that the focus remains on pushing the drug to market, while JPMorgan hinted at the strategic value Eli Lilly could gain in immunology with a potential deal.

TRENDING

1
London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive Politics

London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive...

 United Kingdom
2
Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

 Global
3
Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Sovereignty: No U.S. Military Intervention in Mexico

Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Sovereignty: No U.S. Military Intervention in Mexic...

 Global
4
Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing

Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026