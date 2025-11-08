Left Menu

Olectra Greentech Q2 profit up 4 pc to Rs 49 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 21:15 IST
Olectra Greentech Q2 profit up 4 pc to Rs 49 cr
Electric vehicle maker Olectra Greentech on Saturday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 49.43 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 47.65 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal year.

Revenue increased to Rs 657 crore for the second quarter of this financial year, as against Rs 524 crore in the year-ago period, Olectra Greentech said in a statement.

