Olectra Greentech Q2 profit up 4 pc to Rs 49 cr
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 21:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Electric vehicle maker Olectra Greentech on Saturday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 49.43 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 47.65 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal year.
Revenue increased to Rs 657 crore for the second quarter of this financial year, as against Rs 524 crore in the year-ago period, Olectra Greentech said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 657
- Rs 524
- Rs 49.43
- Rs 47.65
- Olectra Greentech
Advertisement