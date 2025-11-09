Blood donation drive held in Thane after supplies dip across district

A blood donation drive was held in Thane after blood banks in the district were left with stock sufficient for just five days, an official said on Sunday.

The drive managed to collect 465 bottles of blood, which will help stabilize supplies at key hospitals and ensure uninterrupted availability for patients in the coming months, he added.

Thane Municipal Corporation's Kalwa Hospital and the District Civil Hospital along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena organised the drive.

The drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from party workers, college students, youth groups and general citizens, Thane MNS president Avinash Jadhav said.

