Novo Nordisk and Emcure Elevate Obesity Treatment with New Partnership

Novo Nordisk India and Emcure Pharma are partnering to introduce Poviztra, a weight-loss medication based on semaglutide, in India. This collaboration aims to enhance accessibility and distribution of obesity treatments, leveraging Emcure's marketing strengths and Novo Nordisk’s innovative solutions to address the obesity epidemic in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:25 IST
  • India

In a significant move to combat obesity in India, Novo Nordisk India and Emcure Pharma have teamed up to launch Poviztra, a semaglutide injection branded after Wegovy, which debuted in the nation in June 2025. This initiative targets chronic weight management and reducing cardiovascular risks associated with obesity.

This strategic alliance will improve the availability and marketing effectiveness of semaglutide, specifically through pharmacies, extending its reach beyond areas previously covered by Novo Nordisk India. Obesity stands as a chronic condition impacting millions, creating an urgent demand for efficacious medical solutions.

Emcure Pharma will leverage its extensive geographical knowledge and marketing prowess to distribute Poviztra efficiently. The partnership is a step towards realizing Novo Nordisk's goal of broader semaglutide accessibility for those grappling with obesity, a sentiment echoed by leaders of both companies.

