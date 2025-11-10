Left Menu

DCGI Enforces Stricter GMP Compliance Amid Safety Concerns

The DCGI has urged Indian states and Union Territories to intensify inspections in pharmaceutical manufacturing units. The directive, aimed at enforcing good manufacturing practices, comes in the wake of recent child fatalities linked to contaminated cough syrups. Strict actions are promised for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has mandated all states and Union Territories to conduct rigorous inspections across pharmaceutical manufacturing units. This initiative seeks to ensure adherence to good manufacturing practices (GMP) under the revised Schedule M norms.

The directive comes in the wake of recent child fatalities allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrups in Madhya Pradesh. The central government's revised guidelines demand that units not applying for extensions be immediately inspected, with strict actions promised against non-compliance.

Amid heightened safety concerns, states have been urged to treat this directive as a top priority, submitting monthly inspection reports detailing findings and subsequent measures taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

