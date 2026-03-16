Deputy CM Cracks Whip at Chinhat Health Centre Inspection

During a surprise visit to the Chinhat community health centre on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed dissatisfaction with the facility's sanitation levels.

Pathak identified several issues, including unclean premises and a lack of bed linens in the general ward, leading to his decision to penalize the contracted sanitation agency.

The inspection also uncovered unsatisfactory conditions in the pathology department and other patient facilities, prompting the deputy chief minister to order corrective measures to enhance patient care.

(With inputs from agencies.)