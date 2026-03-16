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Deputy CM Cracks Whip at Chinhat Health Centre Inspection

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak conducted a surprise inspection of the Chinhat community health centre, expressing dissatisfaction with sanitation standards. He identified issues such as unclean premises and missing bed sheets, ordering corrective actions and penalizing the sanitation agency to ensure improved patient care and hygiene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:43 IST
Deputy CM Cracks Whip at Chinhat Health Centre Inspection
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During a surprise visit to the Chinhat community health centre on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed dissatisfaction with the facility's sanitation levels.

Pathak identified several issues, including unclean premises and a lack of bed linens in the general ward, leading to his decision to penalize the contracted sanitation agency.

The inspection also uncovered unsatisfactory conditions in the pathology department and other patient facilities, prompting the deputy chief minister to order corrective measures to enhance patient care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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