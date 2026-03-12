Kerala Court Disqualifies SNDP Yogam Board Over Compliance Issues

The Kerala High Court has delivered a significant ruling, disqualifying all office bearers and the entire Board of Directors of the SNDP Yogam, a major Ezhava community organization in Kerala, over non-compliance with statutory requirements under the Companies Act.

The order was passed by Justice T R Ravi after considering a series of petitions alleging irregularities in the organization's functioning. Among those disqualified are prominent figures like its General Secretary Vellappally Natesan, along with Thushar Vellappally, M N Soman, and Santhosh, also known as Arayakkandil Santhosh.

The disqualification came due to the violation of specific sections of the Companies Act, primarily related to non-filing of financial statements. The court has mandated the state government to ensure a proper election and establish a compliant Board of Directors for the SNDP Yogam at the earliest.

(With inputs from agencies.)