Left Menu

Kerala Court Disqualifies SNDP Yogam Board Over Compliance Issues

The Kerala High Court disqualified the entire Board of Directors of the SNDP Yogam, including General Secretary Vellappally Natesan, citing non-compliance with the Companies Act. The decision followed allegations of irregularities and mandates reforms, including holding elections for a new board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:51 IST
Kerala Court Disqualifies SNDP Yogam Board Over Compliance Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has delivered a significant ruling, disqualifying all office bearers and the entire Board of Directors of the SNDP Yogam, a major Ezhava community organization in Kerala, over non-compliance with statutory requirements under the Companies Act.

The order was passed by Justice T R Ravi after considering a series of petitions alleging irregularities in the organization's functioning. Among those disqualified are prominent figures like its General Secretary Vellappally Natesan, along with Thushar Vellappally, M N Soman, and Santhosh, also known as Arayakkandil Santhosh.

The disqualification came due to the violation of specific sections of the Companies Act, primarily related to non-filing of financial statements. The court has mandated the state government to ensure a proper election and establish a compliant Board of Directors for the SNDP Yogam at the earliest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026