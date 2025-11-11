Shilpa Medicare's OERIS™: A Breakthrough in CINV Management

Shilpa Medicare Limited has made significant strides in the field of oncology supportive care, with the announcement of positive Phase 3 clinical trial results for their innovative OERIS™ injection. The formulation aims to enhance chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) prevention.

The comprehensive study involved 240 patients across multiple Indian oncology centers. Results highlighted an impressive 89% complete response rate in the OERIS™ group, compared to 82% for the conventional treatment, demonstrating superior efficacy in managing CINV without severe adverse effects.

With plans to seek regulatory approval and pursue global commercialization, Shilpa Medicare continues to strengthen its position in differentiated drug delivery systems, underscoring its commitment to patient-centric innovation in specialty pharmaceuticals.