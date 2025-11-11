Left Menu

Hay Fever vs. Colds: Unmasking the Sneaky Twin Symptoms

Understanding the distinct causes of hay fever and colds can help differentiate between these common conditions. Hay fever is an allergic reaction caused by inhaling allergens, while colds are viral infections. Symptoms overlap but knowing differences and triggers aids effective management. Treatments like nasal steroid sprays and antihistamines are recommended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Queensland | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:55 IST
Queensland University of Technology and Monash University's Joy Lee delve into distinguishing between hay fever and cold symptoms. While you've weathered winter illnesses and emerged from early spring untouched by hay fever, a persistent sniffle might have you wondering if it's allergies or a cold.

Hay fever is actually an allergic reaction to inhaled particles such as pollen, dust mites, or animal dander. The immune system erroneously identifies these particles as threats, causing symptoms similar to colds but without fever. This is due to histamine release, which inflames the nose, eyes, and throat, leading to sneezing and itching.

In contrast, colds are triggered by viruses like rhinoviruses and coronaviruses infecting the respiratory tract. Despite shared symptoms like runny noses and sneezing, key differences include fever and muscle aches seen in viral infections. Effective management involves identifying triggers and using treatments such as nasal sprays and avoiding allergens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

