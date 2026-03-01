Tensions Escalate as Iran's Supreme Leader Killed in US-Israeli Strike

The death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a United States and Israeli joint attack has cast uncertainty over the future of Iran and increased regional tensions. The 86-year-old's demise, confirmed by Iranian state media, has led to a tit-for-tat exchange, with Iran launching missiles towards US facilities and Israel.

Amidst the chaos, global leaders have voiced their concerns. China's Foreign Minister condemned the killing as a violation of international law, while Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences, calling it a breach of moral norms. Meanwhile, Pope Leo XIV emphasized the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

As military actions continue, Iran's retaliatory measures have also affected neutral parties, with the Serbian embassy in Tehran suffering damage. The United Kingdom remains vigilant, prepared to intercept Iranian airborne threats. The potential for further escalation remains high, with major powers weighing their responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)