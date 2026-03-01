India's Strategic Maneuver Amid Hormuz Tensions

As geopolitical tensions escalate around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, India remains strategically prepared to handle any short-term disruptions in oil supplies. Officials assert that Indian refiners possess enough crude inventories to cover at least 10 days, supplemented by ample fuel stocks for an additional 5-7 days.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy chokepoint, sees nearly 20% of global petroleum and LNG shipments, including 50% of India's crude imports, traversing its waters. While a brief closure — reportedly by Iran following military strikes — would have minimal supply impact, officials are ready to tap diverse suppliers and strategic reserves.

Analysts stress the principal near-term impact is more likely on the price, with Brent crude already showing significant volatility. India's diversified sourcing, including potential increases from Russian oil, helps mitigate prolonged disruptions, yet heightened prices could affect India's import bill and macroeconomic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)