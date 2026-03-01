Left Menu

India's Strategic Maneuver Amid Hormuz Tensions

India is prepared to mitigate oil supply disruptions despite rising Strait of Hormuz tensions. Refiners hold sufficient inventories, and plans to tap diverse global suppliers are in place. While a short-lived disruption is unlikely to affect supply, heightened crude prices and macroeconomic pressures are anticipated.

Updated: 01-03-2026 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As geopolitical tensions escalate around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, India remains strategically prepared to handle any short-term disruptions in oil supplies. Officials assert that Indian refiners possess enough crude inventories to cover at least 10 days, supplemented by ample fuel stocks for an additional 5-7 days.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy chokepoint, sees nearly 20% of global petroleum and LNG shipments, including 50% of India's crude imports, traversing its waters. While a brief closure — reportedly by Iran following military strikes — would have minimal supply impact, officials are ready to tap diverse suppliers and strategic reserves.

Analysts stress the principal near-term impact is more likely on the price, with Brent crude already showing significant volatility. India's diversified sourcing, including potential increases from Russian oil, helps mitigate prolonged disruptions, yet heightened prices could affect India's import bill and macroeconomic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

