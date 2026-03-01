Left Menu

Congress Aims to Rebuild Roots in Coastal Konkan Amid Alliance Shifts

The Congress party is focusing on strengthening its organization in coastal Konkan, following impacts from alliance politics and election setbacks. State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal highlighted these efforts during a workshop aimed at leadership development. The party plans to overcome leadership gaps and weakened grassroots networks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chiplun | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:44 IST
Congress Aims to Rebuild Roots in Coastal Konkan Amid Alliance Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is directing efforts towards bolstering its organizational strength in the coastal Konkan area, following challenges posed by alliance politics, according to state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal.

Amid a three-day training workshop in Chiplun for local body representatives, Congress leaders acknowledged the shifting political landscape as the party, once strong in the region, faces competition from the BJP and Shiv Sena. Though Congress secured some positions in local polls, it seeks to address internal leadership and network weaknesses.

AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala spoke against divisive politics while advocating unity among all religions. Addressing the workshop, Sapkal criticized government neglect of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj memorial project, emphasizing the need for Congress to focus on rejuvenating its grassroots connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madurai rally, assures clean, efficient governance.

'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madu...

 India
2
Jack Dempsey's Surprising Six Nations Comeback

Jack Dempsey's Surprising Six Nations Comeback

 Global
3
Urgent Call for Action: Protecting Bihari Diaspora in West Asia

Urgent Call for Action: Protecting Bihari Diaspora in West Asia

 India
4
Tamil Nadu kept Cong out of power for 6 decades, you are first state to become 'Congress-mukt': PM Modi in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu kept Cong out of power for 6 decades, you are first state to beco...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026