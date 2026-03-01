Congress Aims to Rebuild Roots in Coastal Konkan Amid Alliance Shifts

The Congress party is directing efforts towards bolstering its organizational strength in the coastal Konkan area, following challenges posed by alliance politics, according to state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal.

Amid a three-day training workshop in Chiplun for local body representatives, Congress leaders acknowledged the shifting political landscape as the party, once strong in the region, faces competition from the BJP and Shiv Sena. Though Congress secured some positions in local polls, it seeks to address internal leadership and network weaknesses.

AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala spoke against divisive politics while advocating unity among all religions. Addressing the workshop, Sapkal criticized government neglect of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj memorial project, emphasizing the need for Congress to focus on rejuvenating its grassroots connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)