Congress Aims to Rebuild Roots in Coastal Konkan Amid Alliance Shifts
The Congress party is focusing on strengthening its organization in coastal Konkan, following impacts from alliance politics and election setbacks. State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal highlighted these efforts during a workshop aimed at leadership development. The party plans to overcome leadership gaps and weakened grassroots networks in the region.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party is directing efforts towards bolstering its organizational strength in the coastal Konkan area, following challenges posed by alliance politics, according to state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal.
Amid a three-day training workshop in Chiplun for local body representatives, Congress leaders acknowledged the shifting political landscape as the party, once strong in the region, faces competition from the BJP and Shiv Sena. Though Congress secured some positions in local polls, it seeks to address internal leadership and network weaknesses.
AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala spoke against divisive politics while advocating unity among all religions. Addressing the workshop, Sapkal criticized government neglect of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj memorial project, emphasizing the need for Congress to focus on rejuvenating its grassroots connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Konkan
- politics
- alliance
- BJP
- Shiv Sena
- elections
- leadership
- grassroots
- Chennithala
ALSO READ
BJP's Bold Move: Electoral Rolls Overhaul Sparks Controversy in Bengal
BJP Criticizes AAP's Development Record Amid Political Turmoil
At BJP rally, TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran slams DMK regime, says 2026 polls fight is between 'Dharma and Adharma.'
BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.
Congress Ready to Roll: Candidates List Prepped for Assembly Elections