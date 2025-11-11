Crisis at the Crossroads: Aid Denied Entry into Gaza

UNICEF announced on Tuesday that crucial supplies such as syringes for child vaccination and baby formula bottles are being blocked from entering Gaza by Israel. This restriction hampers aid agencies working to support those in the conflict-stricken region.

As UNICEF attempts to conduct a large-scale vaccination drive amid a delicate ceasefire, the organization struggles to transport 1.6 million syringes and solar-powered refrigerators needed for vaccine storage into Gaza. These supplies, pending customs clearance since August, are categorized as 'dual-use' by Israel, complicating their passage through inspections, UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires noted.

The first vaccination phase reached over 2,400 children on day one, but more supplies are crucial for the campaign's next steps. Some vital items, such as a million bottles of infant formula and parts for water trucks, are still denied entry. The ceasefire, intended to facilitate aid distribution, is yet to significantly alleviate the hardships faced by the largely displaced and undernourished population of 2 million.