Congress Races to End Record Shutdown Amid Travel Chaos

After a 53-day recess, the U.S. House of Representatives reconvenes to vote on a deal that could end the longest government shutdown in history. The agreement proposes extending funding through January 30, while political divisions and travel disruptions intensify the situation, affecting federal operations and workers' livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

After a lengthy 53-day recess, members of the House of Representatives returned to Washington, navigating congested airports and canceled flights, to vote on a measure that could end the longest U.S. government shutdown on record.

The proposed compromise, endorsed by President Donald Trump as "very good," aims to extend funding through January 30. It has already been approved by the Senate on Monday night and is expected to pass in the Republican-controlled House. The shutdown, which began on October 1, has impacted thousands of federal workers and disrupted various government services.

This deal, however, has sparked a rift within the Democratic Party and leaves potential future shutdowns looming. The Republican influence remains evident as the agreement includes limited restrictions on President Trump's fiscal actions, allowing him to retain significant spending authority.

