Delhi Traffic Police Hosts Health Check-Up Camp

The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday set up a free health check-up camp for its officers and staff, aiming to nurture health awareness and preventive care. This initiative took place at the DCP Traffic Office Complex located in Ashoka Police Lines.

Police personnel participated in an array of health screenings, ranging from blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol, to ECG, BMI, and eye check-ups. These examinations were conducted by a team of medical professionals from Malik Radrix Hospital. Attendees also benefited from personal consultations and counseling sessions.

The camp was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-New Delhi Range) Rajeev Rawal. Speaking at the event, Rawal stated, 'The physical and mental fitness of our force is of utmost importance. Initiatives like this not only help in early detection of health issues but also motivate our personnel to adopt a healthy and disciplined lifestyle.'

(With inputs from agencies.)