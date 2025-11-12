Healing Hands: How Israeli Soldiers Find Solace in Animal Therapy

In the wake of Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas, a growing number of soldiers are experiencing mental health challenges, including PTSD and depression, according to recent reports. The toll on these troops is evident, with suicides rising and thousands documented as suffering from 'mental health injuries'.

Faced with these growing concerns, innovative therapy methods are emerging as lifelines. The Back2Life farm in central Israel, co-founded by Assi Nave, offers animal-assisted therapy to veterans. This grassroots organization aims to support soldiers' recovery, offering solace amidst the trauma of war.

While new therapy methods emerge, the stigma surrounding mental health remains a hurdle. The Israeli defense ministry is stepping up efforts with public campaigns and programs, aiming to foster an environment where soldiers feel comfortable seeking help. Ending this stigma is vital for the long-term healing of these veterans.