Healing Hands: How Israeli Soldiers Find Solace in Animal Therapy

The article discusses the mental health issues faced by Israeli soldiers following prolonged conflict with Hamas. Many struggle with PTSD and related conditions, compounded by a rise in suicides. Innovative therapy, including animal-assisted interventions at places like Back2Life farm, provides vital support for their recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sdotyam | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas, a growing number of soldiers are experiencing mental health challenges, including PTSD and depression, according to recent reports. The toll on these troops is evident, with suicides rising and thousands documented as suffering from 'mental health injuries'.

Faced with these growing concerns, innovative therapy methods are emerging as lifelines. The Back2Life farm in central Israel, co-founded by Assi Nave, offers animal-assisted therapy to veterans. This grassroots organization aims to support soldiers' recovery, offering solace amidst the trauma of war.

While new therapy methods emerge, the stigma surrounding mental health remains a hurdle. The Israeli defense ministry is stepping up efforts with public campaigns and programs, aiming to foster an environment where soldiers feel comfortable seeking help. Ending this stigma is vital for the long-term healing of these veterans.

