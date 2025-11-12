Left Menu

Wes Streeting Dismisses Leadership Challenge Rumors

British health minister Wes Streeting dismissed reports of challenging Prime Minister Keir Starmer, affirming his support for him. Media speculated on Starmer's allies preparing for a leadership challenge, with Streeting named as a potential replacement. However, Streeting reaffirmed his commitment to Starmer's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:42 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a definitive statement on Wednesday, British health minister Wes Streeting dismissed rumors of any intention to challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership.

The media had been rife with speculation, suggesting that allies of Starmer had prepared for a possible leadership challenge if it arose, with Streeting identified as a possible substitute.

However, Streeting categorically stated that he supports Starmer and is not part of any plot to unseat him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

