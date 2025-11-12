Wes Streeting Dismisses Leadership Challenge Rumors
British health minister Wes Streeting dismissed reports of challenging Prime Minister Keir Starmer, affirming his support for him. Media speculated on Starmer's allies preparing for a leadership challenge, with Streeting named as a potential replacement. However, Streeting reaffirmed his commitment to Starmer's leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:42 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a definitive statement on Wednesday, British health minister Wes Streeting dismissed rumors of any intention to challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership.
The media had been rife with speculation, suggesting that allies of Starmer had prepared for a possible leadership challenge if it arose, with Streeting identified as a possible substitute.
However, Streeting categorically stated that he supports Starmer and is not part of any plot to unseat him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IMF's proposed Senegal debt restructure a 'disgrace', prime minister says
Prime Minister Karki Calls Gen Z to Civic Duty in 2026 Elections
Health minister directs Delhi govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine stock, quality patient care
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Banaras railway station in Varanasi.
Prime Minister Modi's Dynamic Visit to Varanasi: Launching Vande Bharat Express