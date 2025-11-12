Wes Streeting Dismisses Leadership Challenge Rumors

In a definitive statement on Wednesday, British health minister Wes Streeting dismissed rumors of any intention to challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership.

The media had been rife with speculation, suggesting that allies of Starmer had prepared for a possible leadership challenge if it arose, with Streeting identified as a possible substitute.

However, Streeting categorically stated that he supports Starmer and is not part of any plot to unseat him.

(With inputs from agencies.)