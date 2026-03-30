Prime Minister Prioritizes Relief Amidst Fuel Crisis

In Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conducted a comprehensive review on Monday of the nation's fuel supply in light of the West Asia conflict, emphasizing targeted aid for economically vulnerable groups.

The Prime Minister discussed government strategies for fuel conservation and explored future actions, with inputs from an Intelligence Bureau audit on ongoing measures.

Following talks with regional leaders, Sharif affirmed dedication to diplomatic efforts for peace, while domestic initiatives focus on prudent fiscal management and public relief.