Prime Minister Prioritizes Relief Amidst Fuel Crisis
Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, evaluated the country's fuel supply amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. Measures to provide relief to economically weaker segments, government expense cuts, and diplomatic efforts for regional peace were highlighted during the discussion, aiming to counteract potential hardships caused by the crisis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:29 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conducted a comprehensive review on Monday of the nation's fuel supply in light of the West Asia conflict, emphasizing targeted aid for economically vulnerable groups.
The Prime Minister discussed government strategies for fuel conservation and explored future actions, with inputs from an Intelligence Bureau audit on ongoing measures.
Following talks with regional leaders, Sharif affirmed dedication to diplomatic efforts for peace, while domestic initiatives focus on prudent fiscal management and public relief.
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