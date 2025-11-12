Left Menu

Revolutionizing Heart Health: VITALYFE Unleashes AI for India's Workforce

Lupin Digital Health launches VITALYFE™, an AI-driven cardiometabolic wellness platform aimed at revitalizing India's corporate heart health. Targeting working professionals, the platform extends AI-based insights and interventions to improve lifestyle habits, offering solutions like Heart Age assessment and personalized wellness programs through insurers, brokers, and employers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Lupin Digital Health has launched VITALYFE™, an AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform to rejuvenate India's workforce. Designed for working professionals, VITALYFE™ offers hospital-grade cardiac expertise in preventive wellness by leveraging an AI-driven approach.

India's corporate entities face a growing cardiometabolic crisis, with reports showing that nearly 80% of employees exhibit early signs of hypertension and dyslipidemia due to stressful lifestyles. VITALYFE™ integrates hospital-quality cardiac services with AI technology to offer tailored interventions.

The platform, designed in collaboration with insurers and employers, aims to reduce lifestyle-related claims and improve productivity by incorporating personalized wellness into employee health benefits. Key features include 'Heart Age Journey', 'Snap & Track', and 'Camera-Guided Exercise', each addressing different facets of heart health.

