Revolutionizing Heart Health: VITALYFE Unleashes AI for India's Workforce

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Lupin Digital Health has launched VITALYFE™, an AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform to rejuvenate India's workforce. Designed for working professionals, VITALYFE™ offers hospital-grade cardiac expertise in preventive wellness by leveraging an AI-driven approach.

India's corporate entities face a growing cardiometabolic crisis, with reports showing that nearly 80% of employees exhibit early signs of hypertension and dyslipidemia due to stressful lifestyles. VITALYFE™ integrates hospital-quality cardiac services with AI technology to offer tailored interventions.

The platform, designed in collaboration with insurers and employers, aims to reduce lifestyle-related claims and improve productivity by incorporating personalized wellness into employee health benefits. Key features include 'Heart Age Journey', 'Snap & Track', and 'Camera-Guided Exercise', each addressing different facets of heart health.

