Clean Air Clinics: Beating Air Pollution Blues

The Centre's updated advisory for states and Union territories addresses air pollution health impacts, urging establishment of chest clinics at health centres. These clinics will provide diagnosis, treatment, and long-term care for respiratory and cardiac diseases linked to pollution. The advisory highlights high-risk groups and calls for improved healthcare and pollution mitigation.

Updated: 12-11-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:03 IST
The Centre has released a timely advisory to all states and Union territories, directing them to enhance preparedness in tackling diseases linked to air pollution. This involves establishing chest clinics in government health facilities and medical colleges as part of the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH).

The advisory emphasizes the need for these clinics to operate during peak pollution months, ensuring they can handle the expected rise in respiratory and cardiac conditions. Standard protocols include managing records digitally and developing community-based follow-up systems.

Additionally, the advisory calls for comprehensive training and awareness programs. Health departments are urged to maintain essential medical supplies and mitigate pollution sources. It stresses the importance of behaviour change, urging schools and communities to limit outdoor activities when air quality worsens.

