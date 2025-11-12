Thailand Secures MotoGP Contract Extension Until 2031

Thailand has secured an extension to host the MotoGP race at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, confirming its continued presence on the MotoGP calendar until at least 2031. Announced on Wednesday, the new contract extends the initial agreement set to run until 2027.

A spokesperson from the Thai government highlighted a cabinet-approved budget cap of 3.9 billion baht (approximately $119.08 million) dedicated to organizing the race over the next five years. The budget reflects the growing significance and impressive stature of the Thai GP.

MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta expressed optimism about the sport's future in the region, pointing out that both Thailand and Southeast Asia play pivotal roles in its expansion. With a significant audience already in place, further growth in popularity is anticipated.