Foreign ministers from Cambodia, Thailand, and China gathered on Monday to address the escalating border conflict between the two Southeast Asian nations. The meeting, held in Yunnan province, China, underscored Beijing's growing role in global diplomacy as a mediator in regional crises.

Following a new ceasefire agreement signed by Thailand and Cambodia, the ministers focused on maintaining peace and restoring trust. Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow emphasized the significance of the talks being held nearer to the conflict zone, marking China's commitment to regional stability.

The discussions led to a consensus on several priorities, including humanitarian aid for displaced residents and measures against transnational crime. The meeting highlights China's strategic interest in fostering peace and stability in Southeast Asia, aligning with its broader diplomatic ambitions.

