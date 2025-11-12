Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid Economic Uncertainties

Euro zone government bond yields experienced a slight decline as traders grappled with the ramifications of a possible resolution to the U.S. government shutdown and insights from ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel.

German 10-year Bund yields were recorded at 2.65%, showing a minimal decrease and staying below the one-month high. European government bonds had limited movement recently due to few domestic influences and the European Central Bank maintaining its current stance.

Investors are evaluating the impact of the U.S. government shutdown ending, with sentiments suggesting improved economic outlook as federal operations resume. However, anticipated economic data, including possible weaker labor market indicators, pose uncertainty. Meanwhile, Germany plans a bond auction, and French bond yields decreased amid considerations of long-term financial concerns.

