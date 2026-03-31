Eurozone Inflation Surge Sparks ECB Dilemma

Eurozone inflation has climbed over the European Central Bank's (ECB) 2% target this month as a result of surging oil and gas prices, intensifying a policy conundrum due to the drag on growth that expensive energy poses and the potential for a self-perpetuating inflation spiral.

With oil prices nearly doubling because of the Iran conflict, the ECB faces the tough decision of whether to raise interest rates to prevent this trend from embedding itself in the prices of other goods and services. Inflation among the nations using the euro reached 2.5% in March, up from 1.9% in February, driven by a 4.9% increase in energy costs. The core inflation rate, stripping out volatile elements like food and energy, decreased slightly, according to Eurostat.

ECB President Christine Lagarde indicated that the central bank must respond if energy costs begin producing secondary inflationary pressures. As financial markets forecast three ECB rate hikes this year, the central bank's leaders remain divided. While some advocate for immediate action, others urge caution against premature moves. The ECB's next meeting is on April 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)