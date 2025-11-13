India Leaps Ahead in Sickle Cell Disease Cure for Children

A groundbreaking study by a Gurugram hospital has demonstrated notable success in curing Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) among children using bone marrow transplantation, placing India among global leaders in pediatric transplant outcomes, as announced by officials on Thursday.

Conducted by the Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI) and published in the journal 'Haemoglobin', the study analyzed 100 pediatric cases treated between 2015 and 2024. The findings show 87% overall survival, with 96% success among matched sibling donor transplants and 78% success among half-matched donor transplants.

This advancement marks a significant leap in managing SCD in developing countries. The hospital emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and advanced transplant protocols that reduce side effects, revealing a promising future for children with SCD worldwide.

