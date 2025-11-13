Tackling Diabetes: An Urgent Call for Equitable Care in South-East Asia

On the eve of World Diabetes Day, Dr. Catharina Boehme, the WHO South-East Asia Officer-in-Charge, underscored the pressing need for equitable diabetes prevention, diagnosis, and management. The region grapples with a staggering 279 million diabetes cases, comprising a third of the global burden.

Announcing a call to action, Boehme highlighted the theme 'Diabetes across life stages,' emphasizing the need for comprehensive care. She urged governments, NGOs, and health professionals to reinforce their commitment to combating the disease through increased access to treatment and supportive environments.

Key regional initiatives like the SEAHEARTS resolution and the Colombo Call for Action aim to bolster diabetes coverage and management, ensuring access to essential treatments like insulin under national health schemes. Boehme noted commendable strides with over 33 million patients receiving protocol-based care in public facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)