Left Menu

Tackling Diabetes: An Urgent Call for Equitable Care in South-East Asia

WHO South-East Asia Officer-in-Charge, Dr. Catharina Boehme, stressed the urgency of equitable diabetes care across all life stages. Facing over 279 million cases, the region adopts initiatives like SEAHEARTS and the Colombo Call for Action, promoting integrated care, prevention, and treatment to manage this chronic disease effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:00 IST
Tackling Diabetes: An Urgent Call for Equitable Care in South-East Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of World Diabetes Day, Dr. Catharina Boehme, the WHO South-East Asia Officer-in-Charge, underscored the pressing need for equitable diabetes prevention, diagnosis, and management. The region grapples with a staggering 279 million diabetes cases, comprising a third of the global burden.

Announcing a call to action, Boehme highlighted the theme 'Diabetes across life stages,' emphasizing the need for comprehensive care. She urged governments, NGOs, and health professionals to reinforce their commitment to combating the disease through increased access to treatment and supportive environments.

Key regional initiatives like the SEAHEARTS resolution and the Colombo Call for Action aim to bolster diabetes coverage and management, ensuring access to essential treatments like insulin under national health schemes. Boehme noted commendable strides with over 33 million patients receiving protocol-based care in public facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greg Chappell Sees 'Young Sachin' Shining in Harry Brook

Greg Chappell Sees 'Young Sachin' Shining in Harry Brook

 India
2
Market Turbulence Amid US Shutdown and Fed Uncertainty

Market Turbulence Amid US Shutdown and Fed Uncertainty

 Global
3
Himachal Pradesh: Triumph in Education Amidst Adversity

Himachal Pradesh: Triumph in Education Amidst Adversity

 India
4
Carlyle Eyes Lukoil's Foreign Assets

Carlyle Eyes Lukoil's Foreign Assets

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025