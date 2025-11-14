Health Pavilion at IITF 2025 Highlights India’s Expanding Healthcare Vision

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare inaugurated its Health Pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking a major effort to bring public health awareness, national health missions, and citizen engagement under one platform. Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava formally inaugurated the pavilion in the presence of Dr. Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Shri Saurabh Jain, Joint Secretary, and several senior officials of the Ministry.

This year’s pavilion is themed “स्वस्थ भारत श्रेष्ठ भारत” (Healthy India, Supreme India), underlining the government’s commitment to promoting accessible, equitable, and high-quality healthcare for all citizens. The pavilion serves as a hub for showcasing the Ministry’s achievements, future priorities, and ongoing health programmes that contribute to India’s broader development agenda.

Showcasing India’s Public Health Progress and National Campaigns

Speaking at the inauguration, Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava emphasized that India is steadily advancing toward its national health targets while aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She highlighted several large-scale initiatives currently underway:

Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan Recently launched, this special campaign focuses on women’s health and family well-being. The programme aims to reach 11 crore beneficiaries , making it one of the largest health outreach efforts in the country.

Tobacco Control for Youth Programme Targeted at reducing tobacco consumption among young people, the initiative promotes awareness, behavioral change, and preventive measures to curb early addiction.

TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan Moving toward the ambitious goal of eliminating tuberculosis from India, the campaign strengthens surveillance, diagnosis, treatment adherence, and community involvement.

National Organ Donation Campaign With a focus on awareness and sensitization, this initiative encourages voluntary organ donation and promotes ethical transplant practices across the country.

These programmes reflect the Ministry’s integrated approach to strengthening disease prevention, early detection, and public health literacy.

A Dynamic and Informative Experience for Visitors

The Health Pavilion is designed as an interactive space where visitors can learn about India’s healthcare system, innovative technologies, and citizen-focused health services. The Union Health Secretary urged attendees to explore the pavilion fully, noting its importance in expanding public engagement.

Visitors can participate in multiple hands-on activities and demonstrations, including:

CPR awareness and training sessions These sessions equip the public with life-saving techniques crucial during medical emergencies.

Anaemia testing and health screening kiosks On-site diagnostic facilities allow visitors to understand common health risks and access immediate counseling.

Awareness counters on government schemes Information on Ayushman Bharat, digital health initiatives, maternal and child health programmes, and communicable disease prevention is readily available.

The pavilion also features digital installations, audio-visual content, and interactive models that highlight India’s progress in areas such as immunization, telemedicine, health infrastructure expansion, and disaster response readiness.

Promoting Public Health Literacy and Community Participation

Smt. Srivastava emphasized that public understanding and participation are central to strengthening India’s healthcare delivery system. Platforms like the IITF Health Pavilion serve not only to inform citizens but also to inspire them to adopt healthier lifestyles and contribute to national health goals.

By integrating education, screening, and experiential learning, the pavilion reinforces the Ministry’s vision of empowering individuals, supporting preventive healthcare, and enhancing overall well-being.

A Step Toward a Stronger, Healthier India

The Health Pavilion at IITF 2025 stands as a testament to the Ministry’s commitment to transparency, public engagement, and proactive health governance. Through its wide-ranging exhibits and public services, it reflects India’s determination to build a robust, resilient, and inclusive healthcare ecosystem.

The exhibition will remain open throughout the duration of the trade fair, inviting citizens of all ages to experience, learn, and participate in the nation’s collective journey toward “स्वस्थ भारत श्रेष्ठ भारत.”