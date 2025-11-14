Left Menu

Revolutionizing Longevity: India's First Community-Driven Aging Program

Gini Health, based in Canada, launched 'Jiyo 100 Saal,' India's first community-led program for functional aging. The initiative, unveiled on World Diabetes Day, aims to enhance the longevity and quality of life for the elderly. The program includes structured assessments and lifestyle modifications to promote healthier aging.

  India

In a groundbreaking move, Canada-based Gini Health has introduced 'Jiyo 100 Saal,' India's first community-driven initiative focusing on functional aging and longevity. Launched on World Diabetes Day, the program seeks to empower seniors to lead longer, healthier, and more active lives.

The initiative is backed by notable figures, including MP Malvinder Singh Kang, who highlighted its potential to transform India's healthcare landscape. With over 140 million Indians aged 65 and above, the need for such a program is pressing and expected to grow.

Gini Health's mission includes a structured assessment for functional aging, focusing on mobility, strength, and overall health. CEO Gurjot Narwal emphasized the need for future hospitals to act as centers of prevention rather than just sick care, while endocrinologist Dr. Anil Bhansali stressed lifestyle changes as crucial in slowing down aging.

