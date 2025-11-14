Left Menu

Jaguar Land Rover Resumes Production After Cyberattack Disruption

Jaguar Land Rover's manufacturing operations have resumed after a six-week suspension due to a cyberattack. The halt significantly impacted Britain's economy and JLR's sales, leading to considerable financial costs. Production restarted in October as supply chains stabilized following measures by the carmaker to address the disruption.

14-11-2025
Jaguar Land Rover announced on Friday that its manufacturing operations have returned to normal, following a six-week suspension caused by a cyberattack. The disruption, which forced the shutdown of JLR's UK plants, had far-reaching impacts on supply chains and significantly cost the company financially.

Owned by India's Tata Motors, the British luxury car manufacturer resumed production in a phased manner in October, after shutting down systems in early September to manage the incident. Britain's economy saw minimal expansion in the third quarter, partly due to the cyberattack's impact on JLR.

The company confirmed that while there was no evidence of customer data theft, some internal data was affected. The costs associated with the cyberattack reached 196 million pounds ($263.05 million) in Q2. Furthermore, JLR's Q2 sales were hit hard, with wholesales down 24% year-on-year and retail sales falling by 17%. To alleviate cashflow issues during the production halt, the company introduced supplier financing measures.

