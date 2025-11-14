Desperate Escapes: Crisis in al-Fashir
The humanitarian crisis deepens as tens of thousands flee Sudan's al-Fashir amid violence and famine, with most unaccounted for. As conflict in Darfur escalates, escapees face life-threatening conditions, risking perilous journeys to avoid armed checkpoints, raising urgent safety concerns.
The United Nations refugee agency has raised an alarm over the fate of tens of thousands of people who have fled al-Fashir, Sudan. Reports indicate that these individuals are unaccounted for amidst harrowing tales of violence, including rape and killings.
A once stronghold of the Sudanese army in Darfur, al-Fashir fell to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces after a prolonged siege. Escaping civilians report heightened dangers, such as street shootings and drone attacks. Many seek refuge by foraging wild plants for sustenance.
Despite recording nearly 100,000 individuals fleeing the city, only about 10,000 have reached safe locations like Tawila. UNHCR officials highlight the growing risks and lengthening of escape routes as people avoid armed checkpoints, with some traveling up to 1,000 kilometers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
