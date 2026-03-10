West Asia Conflict Triggers LPG Crisis in Punjab and Haryana

The escalating conflict in West Asia is causing a significant disruption in energy supplies, leading to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in Punjab and Haryana. The scarcity has been particularly detrimental to hotels, restaurants, and dhabas in these regions.

Owners like Harjeet Cheema, a gas agency proprietor in Hoshiarpur, reported an absence of cylinder refills arriving from bottling plants, forcing them to halt services or escalate prices. The shortage, exacerbated by the prioritization of domestic household gas supplies over commercial use, is prompting many establishments to limit operations.

The crisis has resulted in some eateries shutting down temporarily and others exploring traditional cooking methods as alternatives. The scarcity also looms large over the wedding season, with impacted availability potentially affecting planned events. Relief is anticipated once bottling plant supplies resume, easing the current supply chain blockages.