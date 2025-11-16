Left Menu

Chennai's Pet Care Initiative: Free Camps for Canine Health

Over 2,500 pet dogs in Chennai received free treatment, vaccination, and microchipping at special camps organized by the Greater Chennai Corporation. Held at seven locations, these camps aimed to assist pet owners. Upcoming sessions are slated for later in November to continue this community initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:27 IST
In a massive initiative to support the city's pet community, the Greater Chennai Corporation organized special camps where over 2,500 pet dogs received complimentary treatment, vaccinations, and microchipping.

According to a press release, these camps, aimed at addressing pet-related grievances, were set up in seven locations, including Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Sholinganallur.

With Chennai Mayor R Priya gracing the Sholinganallur camp, officials have announced additional sessions scheduled for November 9, 16, and 23, as part of an ongoing commitment to pet welfare.

