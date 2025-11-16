Chennai's Pet Care Initiative: Free Camps for Canine Health

In a massive initiative to support the city's pet community, the Greater Chennai Corporation organized special camps where over 2,500 pet dogs received complimentary treatment, vaccinations, and microchipping.

According to a press release, these camps, aimed at addressing pet-related grievances, were set up in seven locations, including Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Sholinganallur.

With Chennai Mayor R Priya gracing the Sholinganallur camp, officials have announced additional sessions scheduled for November 9, 16, and 23, as part of an ongoing commitment to pet welfare.