Government Expands Rural Wellbeing Support With Major Boost to Farmstrong

The Government has announced a renewed commitment to improving the wellbeing of rural communities through a significant new investment in Farmstrong, New Zealand’s leading rural mental health and injury-prevention programme. Associate Minister for ACC Nicola Grigg confirmed that the Government will inject $2.7 million into Farmstrong as the first phase of a five-year funding agreement worth $6.8 million between ACC and the initiative’s delivery partners.

Strengthening Support for One of NZ’s Highest-Risk Sectors

Minister Grigg highlighted that agriculture remains one of the nation’s most hazardous work environments. In 2024 alone, ACC accepted more than 17,000 work-related agriculture injury claims, amounting to recovery costs of around $120 million. Many of these injuries stem from fatigue, stress, or psychological strain—factors that can be mitigated through targeted wellbeing programmes.

Grigg emphasised that the renewed investment directly addresses this ongoing challenge. By focusing on the well-established link between mental wellbeing and injury risk, the funding aims to reduce both the frequency and severity of injuries across agricultural and horticultural industries.

A Proven Model Delivering Strong Returns

Launched in 2016 through a partnership between ACC, FMG, and the Mental Health Foundation, Farmstrong was developed following growing recognition of the psychosocial pressures faced by farmers and growers. These pressures—ranging from isolation and financial stress to environmental challenges—contribute significantly to accidents and long-term injury patterns.

Since its inception, Farmstrong has delivered impressive outcomes. Independent evaluations show that the programme has generated a return of $7.85 for every dollar invested. This has translated into over 9,800 injury claims avoided and more than $52 million in claims cost savings. Its workshops, online resources, community events, and practical health tools have helped thousands of farmers adopt healthier routines and build resilience.

Backing the Backbone of New Zealand’s Economy

Minister Grigg underscored that farmer wellbeing is integral not just to the health of rural communities but also to the vitality of New Zealand’s wider economy.

“For agriculture to do well, we need our people to be well,” she said. “Farmers are the backbone of our economy, and this investment is another way our government is backing New Zealand’s most productive sector.”

The renewed support ensures that Farmstrong can continue expanding its reach, tailoring resources to reflect the diverse needs of farmers, farmworkers, and growers nationwide. This includes campaigns on sleep, stress management, injury prevention, nutrition, and maintaining social connections—all crucial components of sustaining both wellbeing and productivity.

Access to Practical Tools and Guidance

Farmers and growers seeking support can access a broad range of evidence-based resources, personal stories, wellbeing tools, and training opportunities through the Farmstrong website: www.farmstrong.co.nz. The platform remains a key channel for rural communities to access timely, relatable, and practical support tailored to the realities of farm life.