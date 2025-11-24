MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Demands Urgent Action on Food Dye Contamination

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has called upon Health Minister J P Nadda to act swiftly following reports that Auramine, a harmful industrial dye, is being found in roasted gram and other edibles.

In her letter to the Health and Food Processing Ministers, she called for urgent measures to protect public well-being by issuing a health alert and carrying out comprehensive testing.

Chaturvedi demands strict enforcement against infractors, including fines and imprisonment, and an internal audit of FSSAI protocols to address potential regulatory failures impacting consumer safety.