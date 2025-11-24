MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Demands Urgent Action on Food Dye Contamination
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has called for Health Minister J P Nadda’s immediate intervention to address reports of Auramine contamination in food products. She urged a national alert, stringent testing, and penalties for violators, while calling for an audit of FSSAI protocols to prevent future risks.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has called upon Health Minister J P Nadda to act swiftly following reports that Auramine, a harmful industrial dye, is being found in roasted gram and other edibles.
In her letter to the Health and Food Processing Ministers, she called for urgent measures to protect public well-being by issuing a health alert and carrying out comprehensive testing.
Chaturvedi demands strict enforcement against infractors, including fines and imprisonment, and an internal audit of FSSAI protocols to address potential regulatory failures impacting consumer safety.
