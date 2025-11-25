Empowering Wellness: WellFitXplore 2025 Ignites Health-Driven Vitality in Macao

From November 22 to 23, WellFitXplore 2025—an Asia-Pacific flagship health and wellness festival—unfolded at MGM COTAI, Macao, organized by CrossFit China and sponsored by MGM. The event centered around the theme 'EMPOWER HEALTH • ENHANCE WELLNESS,' incorporating competition, education, and industry linkages.

The highlight was the participation of eight-time CrossFit Games champion, Tia‑Clair Toomey‑Orr, who not only led an elite training camp but also served as a commentator and technical advisor. Her presence brought world-class insights to Macao, aligning with the Macao SAR Government's 'Healthy Macao Blueprint' for sustainable health-driven development.

WellFitXplore 2025 also advanced Macao's 'Sports + Tourism' integration, reinforcing its role as a sports-health hub in the Greater Bay Area. With educational sessions by global experts and professional competitions, the festival fortified Macao's position as a nexus for health innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)