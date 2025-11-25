IKS Health Expands Operations: New Coimbatore Facility Unveiled

IKS Health, a major player in healthcare technology solutions, officially launched its new Coimbatore office in Tamil Nadu, India, indicating a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy.

Targeting the US healthcare market, the 1000-seat facility is anticipated to become a crucial talent pool, focusing on hiring university graduates and seasoned professionals from fields such as medicine, pharmacy, and technology.

Nithya Balasubramanian, Whole-time Director and CFO of IKS Health, emphasized the company's impressive 22% revenue growth and noted the strategic importance of the Coimbatore expansion in achieving long-term objectives of enhanced healthcare delivery in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)