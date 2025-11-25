Left Menu

IKS Health Expands Operations: New Coimbatore Facility Unveiled

IKS Health has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art facility in Coimbatore, marking a major step in their global expansion. The facility aims to support the US healthcare market by offering employment to new graduates and experienced professionals, thus aligning with the company's objective of enhancing healthcare delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:16 IST
IKS Health Expands Operations: New Coimbatore Facility Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IKS Health, a major player in healthcare technology solutions, officially launched its new Coimbatore office in Tamil Nadu, India, indicating a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy.

Targeting the US healthcare market, the 1000-seat facility is anticipated to become a crucial talent pool, focusing on hiring university graduates and seasoned professionals from fields such as medicine, pharmacy, and technology.

Nithya Balasubramanian, Whole-time Director and CFO of IKS Health, emphasized the company's impressive 22% revenue growth and noted the strategic importance of the Coimbatore expansion in achieving long-term objectives of enhanced healthcare delivery in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial Violence

Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial V...

 India
2
CCI Clears Major Business Acquisitions Involving ICICI and Toyota

CCI Clears Major Business Acquisitions Involving ICICI and Toyota

 India
3
Tragic Collision in Bihar: Speeding Truck Claims Six Lives

Tragic Collision in Bihar: Speeding Truck Claims Six Lives

 India
4
Controversy Over Bangladesh’s Interim Government Port Deals

Controversy Over Bangladesh’s Interim Government Port Deals

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025