IKS Health Expands Operations: New Coimbatore Facility Unveiled
IKS Health has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art facility in Coimbatore, marking a major step in their global expansion. The facility aims to support the US healthcare market by offering employment to new graduates and experienced professionals, thus aligning with the company's objective of enhancing healthcare delivery.
IKS Health, a major player in healthcare technology solutions, officially launched its new Coimbatore office in Tamil Nadu, India, indicating a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy.
Targeting the US healthcare market, the 1000-seat facility is anticipated to become a crucial talent pool, focusing on hiring university graduates and seasoned professionals from fields such as medicine, pharmacy, and technology.
Nithya Balasubramanian, Whole-time Director and CFO of IKS Health, emphasized the company's impressive 22% revenue growth and noted the strategic importance of the Coimbatore expansion in achieving long-term objectives of enhanced healthcare delivery in the US.
