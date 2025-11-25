Left Menu

Rishi Sunak's Campaign Spurs Urgent Push for Prostate Cancer Screening in the UK

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak backs a campaign for targeted prostate cancer screening by the NHS, urging timely intervention for high-risk individuals. Supported by 125 MPs, he calls for equitable healthcare access. This pressing initiative coincides with David Cameron’s personal prostate cancer treatment story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:17 IST
Rishi Sunak, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has launched a campaign advocating for targeted prostate cancer screening as a priority for the National Health Service (NHS). With support from 125 cross-party Members of Parliament, Sunak has submitted an open letter to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, urging the establishment of a dedicated screening program for men at higher risk of developing the disease.

Prostate cancer has become the most prevalent cancer among men in the UK, leading to over 63,000 diagnoses and 12,000 deaths annually. Sunak emphasizes that the current sporadic screening methods are inefficient and unjust, particularly for men aged 45-69 who are Black, have a family history of related cancers, or carry BRCA1/BRCA2 gene variants. The UK National Screening Committee is assessing the evidence for a national screening program this week.

Adding momentum to Sunak's appeal, former Prime Minister David Cameron disclosed his own recent battle with prostate cancer and endorsed the call for organized screening. Cameron's case highlights the potential benefits of early diagnosis. Meanwhile, Health Secretary Streeting has pledged to consider the recommendations from the UK NSC to drive meaningful reforms in men's health.

