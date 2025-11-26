Left Menu

Revolutionizing Wellness: Amway India's Nutrilite Vitamin D Plus Boron Launch

Amway India introduces Nutrilite Vitamin D Plus Boron, a science-backed supplement addressing Vitamin D inadequacy affecting up to 90% of Indians. Enriched with Boron and other essential nutrients, it supports bone and immune health. Amway's commitment enhances access to preventative nutrition and holistic wellbeing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:48 IST
Revolutionizing Wellness: Amway India's Nutrilite Vitamin D Plus Boron Launch
  • Country:
  • India

Amway India has unveiled its latest nutritional supplement, Nutrilite Vitamin D Plus Boron, to tackle the burgeoning issue of Vitamin D deficiency among Indians. The product aims to fill common nutritional gaps affecting millions across the age spectrum, providing a comprehensive solution for bone and immune health.

Mr. Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director of Amway India, highlighted the growing concern about Vitamin D inadequacy, citing studies that reveal 80–90% of Indians suffer from insufficient levels. In response, Amway is reinforcing its nutrition portfolio with innovative, science-backed products to help consumers advance towards healthier lifestyles.

Marketed as a holistic wellbeing solution, Nutrilite Vitamin D Plus Boron offers a unique blend of Vitamin D3, Boron, Vitamin K2, Quercetin, and Licorice. It is designed to offer optimal calcium absorption and support bone structure and density, making it an integral part of Nutrilite's mission to empower individual wellness through advanced preventive nutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Revolution: Balancing Gender Equity in the Workplace

AI Revolution: Balancing Gender Equity in the Workplace

 India
2
Thyroid Imbalance in Mothers: A Hidden Autism Risk

Thyroid Imbalance in Mothers: A Hidden Autism Risk

 Global
3
Halal Meat Controversy in Indian Railways Sparks Human Rights Debate

Halal Meat Controversy in Indian Railways Sparks Human Rights Debate

 India
4
Kerala High Court Rules on Munambam Land Tax Controversy

Kerala High Court Rules on Munambam Land Tax Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025