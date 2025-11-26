Revolutionizing Wellness: Amway India's Nutrilite Vitamin D Plus Boron Launch

Amway India has unveiled its latest nutritional supplement, Nutrilite Vitamin D Plus Boron, to tackle the burgeoning issue of Vitamin D deficiency among Indians. The product aims to fill common nutritional gaps affecting millions across the age spectrum, providing a comprehensive solution for bone and immune health.

Mr. Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director of Amway India, highlighted the growing concern about Vitamin D inadequacy, citing studies that reveal 80–90% of Indians suffer from insufficient levels. In response, Amway is reinforcing its nutrition portfolio with innovative, science-backed products to help consumers advance towards healthier lifestyles.

Marketed as a holistic wellbeing solution, Nutrilite Vitamin D Plus Boron offers a unique blend of Vitamin D3, Boron, Vitamin K2, Quercetin, and Licorice. It is designed to offer optimal calcium absorption and support bone structure and density, making it an integral part of Nutrilite's mission to empower individual wellness through advanced preventive nutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)