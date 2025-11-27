Government Confirms Redress for 37 Lake Alice Torture Survivors in New Report

The Government has released a landmark report from independent arbiter Hon Paul Davison KC, detailing the financial redress allocated to 37 survivors of torture at the former Lake Alice Psychiatric Hospital Child and Adolescent Unit. These survivors chose the individualised assessment pathway, allowing their experiences to be evaluated independently and compensated according to severity.

The report marks another step in what Lead Coordination Minister Erica Stanford calls a long-overdue reckoning with one of New Zealand’s darkest human rights failures. “No Government before now has acknowledged torture or apologised for it happening in New Zealand,” Stanford said. “In July last year, we formally acknowledged that torture occurred at the Lake Alice Unit as defined in the United Nations Convention Against Torture.”

Acknowledging Torture and Providing Redress

The Child and Adolescent Unit at Lake Alice—operating in the 1970s—was the site of systemic abuse, including the use of electric shocks, seclusion, physical violence, and degrading treatment. Survivors fought for decades for recognition, justice, and accountability.

In December, the Government established a specific redress scheme, designed in consultation with survivors and their legal representatives. The scheme includes financial compensation, personalised apologies, and access to support services such as counselling and wellbeing assistance.

Stanford stressed that compensation alone cannot repair the deep trauma inflicted on children who should have been protected. “We know no amount of money can ever undo or fully recognise the harm and abuse survivors were subjected to,” she said.

Two Pathways: Expedited or Individualised

Survivors were able to choose between:

An expedited payment of $150,000, or

An individualised assessment, where the arbiter independently determined payment based on each survivor’s experience.

Out of 144 eligible registrations, 105 survivors chose the expedited pathway for immediate payment. The remaining 37 survivors opted for the individualised assessment.

The Government allocated a fiscal envelope of $8.39 million to Hon Davison, who distributed payments using a framework developed with the guidance of survivors’ independent legal advisors.

Payment Ranges Reflecting Severity

Hon Davison’s determinations recognised three severity categories, each with its own payment band:

Severity Band Number of Survivors Payment Range Severe Fewer than 10 $160,000 – $170,000 More Severe 20–30 $175,000 – $250,000 Most Severe Fewer than 10 $375,000 – $600,000

These amounts reflect the differing forms and intensities of abuse suffered at the Unit, the long-term harm, and the profound breach of trust by state institutions.

Acknowledging Survivors’ Courage

Minister Stanford paid tribute to the survivors’ strength and determination. “I want to acknowledge the work of Hon Davison KC and the courage, strength and resilience survivors have demonstrated throughout this process. I feel privileged to have met several of them personally.”

Stanford reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring that the injustices of Lake Alice are never repeated. “As a Government, we have taken responsibility and delivered on our commitment to properly recognise the torture they experienced.”

Ongoing Apologies, Support, and Closure

Alongside compensation, all eligible survivors will receive a personalised written apology, acknowledging the failures of the State and the harm caused. Additional wellbeing support remains available, and the Government will continue delivering redress as payments are finalised.

The Lake Alice redress process represents one of the most significant acknowledgements of state-inflicted abuse in New Zealand’s history and aligns with international human rights obligations under the UN Convention Against Torture.