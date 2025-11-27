Haryana Health Services Disrupted: Government Doctors Strike for Career Progression

Haryana's government doctors conducted a two-hour pen-down strike, ceasing OPD services to voice their demands for improved career opportunities.

The protest, spanning from 9 am to 11 am, was orchestrated by the Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) Association, symbolizing a stand against direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs) and delays in career progression implementations.

The Chairman of HCMS, Dr. Rajesh Khyalia, stressed the need for the state to respect its prior commitments and expedite the progression scheme approved by the chief minister but stalled at a bureaucratic level.

