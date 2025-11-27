Left Menu

Haryana Health Services Disrupted: Government Doctors Strike for Career Progression

Government doctors in Haryana staged a two-hour pen-down strike, shutting down OPD services to protest direct recruitment of senior medical officers and delays in implementing the career progression scheme. The strike, led by the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, highlighted concerns over limited promotional opportunities for existing medical staff.

  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's government doctors conducted a two-hour pen-down strike, ceasing OPD services to voice their demands for improved career opportunities.

The protest, spanning from 9 am to 11 am, was orchestrated by the Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) Association, symbolizing a stand against direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs) and delays in career progression implementations.

The Chairman of HCMS, Dr. Rajesh Khyalia, stressed the need for the state to respect its prior commitments and expedite the progression scheme approved by the chief minister but stalled at a bureaucratic level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

