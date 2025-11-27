Supply Chain Challenges Loom for Nexperia Parts
Germany's VDA carmakers association warns of potential supply chain disruptions for Nexperia parts in early 2026, with political interventions posing unaddressed risks.
- Germany
Germany's VDA carmakers association issued a cautionary statement on Thursday, highlighting potential challenges in the supply chain for Nexperia parts.
The association noted that political interventions have yet to resolve underlying issues affecting the availability of these components.
Particularly concerning are the elevated risks anticipated for the first quarter of 2026, it added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
