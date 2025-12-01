India Surges Ahead in HIV Battle: Record Declines in New Infections and Deaths

India has outpaced global averages in reducing new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths, according to Health Minister J P Nadda. Speaking at the World AIDS Day national observance, Nadda highlighted India's progress in combating AIDS through a robust and inclusive approach under the National AIDS and STD Control Programme.

Between 2010 and 2024, new HIV infections in India fell by nearly 49%, while AIDS-related deaths plummeted by over 81%. These strides underscore the government's commitment to a stigma-free, rights-oriented HIV response. Testing and treatment services have seen significant expansion under NACP-V, with viral load testing also substantially increased.

Nadda asserted that India is on track to meet the global 95-95-95 targets by 2030, emphasizing sustained efforts and community engagement as crucial to maintaining momentum. He also launched a national multimedia campaign to boost youth awareness, prevent vertical transmission, and combat stigma, alongside new programmatic documents and a virtual platform for comprehensive HIV services.

