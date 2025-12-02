WHO Issues First Guideline on GLP-1 Therapies for Treating Obesity Globally

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its first guideline on Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapies to treat obesity, recognizing the condition as a chronic, relapsing disease that requires comprehensive, lifelong care. Obesity currently affects more than 1 billion people worldwide and was linked to 3.7 million deaths in 2024. Without urgent action, the number of people living with obesity is projected to double by 2030.

In September 2025, WHO added GLP-1 therapies to its Essential Medicines List for managing type 2 diabetes in high-risk groups. The new guidance issues conditional recommendations for using these therapies to support people living with obesity as part of a broader strategy that includes healthy diets, regular physical activity, and professional care.

“Obesity is a major global health challenge. While medication alone won’t solve this crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

Why This Guidance Matters

Obesity is a complex, chronic disease and a major driver of noncommunicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. It also worsens outcomes for infectious diseases. Beyond health, the global economic cost of obesity is projected to reach US$3 trillion annually by 2030, highlighting the urgent need for effective interventions.

Key Conditional Recommendations

GLP-1 Therapies for Adults: Recommended for long-term treatment of obesity in adults, excluding pregnant women.

The recommendation is conditional due to limited long-term efficacy and safety data, high cost, and potential equity concerns. Intensive Behavioural Interventions: Structured programs involving diet, physical activity, and lifestyle support may be offered alongside GLP-1 therapies to enhance outcomes. Evidence is currently low-certainty but promising.

Medication Alone Is Not Enough

WHO emphasizes that GLP-1 therapies will not solve the obesity epidemic alone. Obesity is a societal challenge requiring multisectoral action built on three pillars:

Healthier environments: Implement population-level policies to prevent obesity.

Targeted prevention: Screen and intervene early for high-risk populations.

Lifelong, person-centred care: Ensure ongoing access to comprehensive support.

Ensuring Fair and Equitable Access

WHO warns that without deliberate policy measures, GLP-1 therapies could worsen health disparities. Even with production expansion, less than 10% of eligible individuals may access these therapies by 2030. The guideline recommends strategies such as pooled procurement, tiered pricing, and voluntary licensing to increase availability globally.

The guideline was developed through extensive evidence review and stakeholder consultation, including input from people with lived experience. WHO plans to update the guidance regularly and in 2026 will work with partners to develop transparent frameworks prioritizing those with the highest need.