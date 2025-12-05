Norway Enhances Defense with Submarines and Artillery
The Norwegian government is set to announce the purchase of two additional submarines from Germany, alongside an acquisition of long-range artillery, reports suggest. The move, which boosts Norway's defense capabilities, will be disclosed on Friday. The defense ministry has yet to comment on the matter.
- Country:
- Norway
In a significant defense move, the Norwegian government plans to buy two more submarines from Germany, as well as long-range artillery, according to sources reported by daily VG. This acquisition highlights Norway's commitment to enhancing its military capabilities in response to evolving security challenges.
The announcement of these defense procurements is expected on Friday. A decisive step, this purchase aligns with Norway's strategic objectives of fortifying its maritime defenses and strengthening its artillery inventory.
Despite the reports, the Norwegian Defense Ministry has not provided any official comment on the impending procurement plan, maintaining silence on these significant military additions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- submarines
- defense
- purchase
- artillery
- procurement
- Germany
- military
- security
- government
ALSO READ
Germany Triumphs in Nail-Biting Victory to Maintain Junior World Cup Reign
NDA's Major Boost to Farmers: Doubling MSP, Quadrupling Procurement
Germany's Recruitment Drive: Modernizing Military Amidst Rising Tensions
Germany's New Military Recruitment Plan: Boosting Defense Amid Rising Challenges
Germany Revives Military Service Amid Rising European Tensions