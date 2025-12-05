Norway Enhances Defense with Submarines and Artillery

In a significant defense move, the Norwegian government plans to buy two more submarines from Germany, as well as long-range artillery, according to sources reported by daily VG. This acquisition highlights Norway's commitment to enhancing its military capabilities in response to evolving security challenges.

The announcement of these defense procurements is expected on Friday. A decisive step, this purchase aligns with Norway's strategic objectives of fortifying its maritime defenses and strengthening its artillery inventory.

Despite the reports, the Norwegian Defense Ministry has not provided any official comment on the impending procurement plan, maintaining silence on these significant military additions.

(With inputs from agencies.)