Norway Enhances Defense with Submarines and Artillery

The Norwegian government is set to announce the purchase of two additional submarines from Germany, alongside an acquisition of long-range artillery, reports suggest. The move, which boosts Norway's defense capabilities, will be disclosed on Friday. The defense ministry has yet to comment on the matter.

05-12-2025 13:41 IST
In a significant defense move, the Norwegian government plans to buy two more submarines from Germany, as well as long-range artillery, according to sources reported by daily VG. This acquisition highlights Norway's commitment to enhancing its military capabilities in response to evolving security challenges.

The announcement of these defense procurements is expected on Friday. A decisive step, this purchase aligns with Norway's strategic objectives of fortifying its maritime defenses and strengthening its artillery inventory.

Despite the reports, the Norwegian Defense Ministry has not provided any official comment on the impending procurement plan, maintaining silence on these significant military additions.

