Raising the Bar: Addressing the Crisis in India's Higher Education System

BJP leader Ryaga Krishnaiah highlighted concerns over India's declining higher education quality, emphasizing the gap between academic qualifications and job market demands. He stressed the need for improved faculty, curriculum, infrastructure, and government policies to boost employability and innovation, urging immediate action from stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:45 IST
BJP leader Ryaga Krishnaiah on Friday voiced serious concerns regarding the declining standards of India's higher education system, an issue that has resulted in a growing number of unemployable graduates.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Krishnaiah pointed to a significant discrepancy between the skills of graduates and job market demands. He noted that despite their education, many graduates struggle with unemployment due to an inability to meet industry expectations.

Krishnaiah called for key improvements in education, including better faculty recruitment, student profiles, infrastructure, updated curriculums, teaching methods, and examination patterns. Additionally, he pressed for diversified higher education and training systems to better align with global and domestic economic needs.

