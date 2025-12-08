Global Leaders Unite at WHO Summit to Advance Traditional Medicine

Ministers, policymakers, and industry experts from over 100 countries are set to convene for the second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine. Scheduled for December 17 to 19 at Bharat Mandapam, the event aims to further integrate traditional medicine into global healthcare paradigms.

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav expressed national pride as India prepares to host this significant event again. The summit's theme, 'Restoring balance: The science and practice of health and well-being,' aligns with the Indian vision of well-being and happiness for all.

Focused discussions will spotlight India's renowned traditional systems like ayurveda and yoga. The summit, supported by a dedicated ashwagandha event, underscores India's global leadership in traditional medicine. The event aims to advance research and foster a sustainable health future, with Prime Minister Modi expected at the closing ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)