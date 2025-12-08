Left Menu

Southern Power Play: Yemen's Southern Transitional Council Expands

The Southern Transitional Council (STC), Yemen's main southern separatist group, now operates in all southern governorates. Senior official Amr Al Bidh highlighted their presence in Aden. Despite members of the international government departing, the STC maintains deniability, affirming they did not prompt the exit of government officials.

