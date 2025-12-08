Southern Power Play: Yemen's Southern Transitional Council Expands

The Southern Transitional Council (STC), renowned as the principal southern separatist organization in Yemen, affirms its presence across all southern provinces, including the vital city of Aden, according to senior official Amr Al Bidh in a conversation with Reuters on Monday.

Despite the increasing influence of the STC, officials from the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, who stand opposed to the northern Houthis, have departed from Aden.

Amr Al Bidh clarified that the STC did not necessitate the departure of these government members, highlighting the complex dynamics within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)