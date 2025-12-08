Southern Power Play: Yemen's Southern Transitional Council Expands
The Southern Transitional Council (STC), Yemen's main southern separatist group, now operates in all southern governorates. Senior official Amr Al Bidh highlighted their presence in Aden. Despite members of the international government departing, the STC maintains deniability, affirming they did not prompt the exit of government officials.
The Southern Transitional Council (STC), renowned as the principal southern separatist organization in Yemen, affirms its presence across all southern provinces, including the vital city of Aden, according to senior official Amr Al Bidh in a conversation with Reuters on Monday.
Despite the increasing influence of the STC, officials from the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, who stand opposed to the northern Houthis, have departed from Aden.
Amr Al Bidh clarified that the STC did not necessitate the departure of these government members, highlighting the complex dynamics within the region.
