Left Menu

Family's Fury: Hospital Vandalized After Patient Death in Pune

Relatives of a deceased patient vandalized a Pune hospital, accusing it of negligence. The hospital claimed adherence to medical guidelines. Following the incident, police intervened, and the hospital announced a formal complaint over the damage. The matter highlights tensions in high-risk medical treatment contexts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:02 IST
Family's Fury: Hospital Vandalized After Patient Death in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A private hospital in Pune faced violence from angry relatives after a patient's death, causing significant property damage.

The family accused the hospital of negligence, while the facility defended its adherence to national and international treatment guidelines. The altercation prompted police involvement and a formal complaint from the hospital.

This incident underscores the fraught relationship between healthcare providers and families, especially in cases involving critical medical conditions and perceived lapses in care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025