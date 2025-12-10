Delius Pharmaceuticals Secures Import Approval for Ceftriaxone Sodium API

Delius Pharmaceuticals has announced that it received the green light from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to import Ceftriaxone Sodium API directly from China. The approved source is Guangxi KelunPharmaceutical Co, Ltd. This will bolster the company's antibiotic production capabilities.

The company aims to import between 120 and 130 tons of this raw drug each year, addressing escalating formulation demands in both generic markets and government tenders. This strategy aims to fortify supply security and ensure product quality consistency while reducing dependency on local suppliers.

Other industry leaders, including Lupin, Cipla, and Sun Pharma, already hold the necessary approvals for Ceftriaxone Sodium imports. The CDSCO's nod is a significant step for Delius Pharma's injectable antibiotics sector, paving the way for a more cost-effective supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)