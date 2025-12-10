Borders in Turmoil: Evacuees Struggle Amid Southeast Asian Clashes

Thousands are caught in the throes of conflict as tensions re-escalate between Thailand and Cambodia, forcing mass evacuations.

Residents packed belongings in haste, fleeing to shelters as fighting resumed on the disputed border. Despite peace efforts, the renewed conflict has displaced hundreds of thousands, disrupting livelihoods and separating families from their homes.

In Thailand, evacuees have found temporary shelter in university halls, while Cambodians endure open field conditions. Both groups cling to a fragile hope for peace as the short-lived ceasefire collapses, leaving local communities in limbo.

